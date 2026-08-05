ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is making a full-scale push into the South Korean market with the launch of its new AI video model Seadance 2.5. Unlike its predecessor Seadance 2.0, the company designated South Korea as a first-wave launch country and held a private industry seminar just before the release, industry sources confirmed.

According to IT industry sources Wednesday, Seadance 2.5 began official service in South Korea on Saturday, with users able to access it through CapCut, the video editing platform ByteDance officially operates.

Seadance 2.5 is the follow-up to Seadance 2.0, which sent shockwaves through the global AI market. When Seadance 2.0 was unveiled in February, it immediately topped the video generation benchmark of Artificial Analysis, a firm that evaluates AI model performance. The industry likened its impact to the "DeepSeek shock" — the wave of alarm triggered by China's rapid AI advances — calling the phenomenon a "Seadance shock."

Seadance 2.5 delivers significantly improved performance over its predecessor. It can generate videos up to 30 seconds long from a single prompt — double the 15-second limit of Seadance 2.0. It also produces scene transitions and speed changes within a single clip without requiring separate editing, and supports native 4K resolution output.

Notably, ByteDance chose South Korea as one of the first countries to receive Seadance 2.5. Seadance 2.0, by contrast, launched in China in February before rolling out to other markets in sequence — Brazil, Indonesia and Malaysia among them — before arriving in South Korea on March 28.

Seadance 2.5, however, launched in South Korea on Saturday, just one day after its announcement in China on Friday. Industry observers say ByteDance in effect treated South Korea as a first-tier launch market.

ByteDance subsidiary BytePlus also held a private seminar for select industry insiders just before the Seadance 2.5 launch, sources said. A BytePlus representative presented detailed information on the model's capabilities at the event — the first time ByteDance has held such a closed-door industry briefing.

Industry observers say ByteDance is using the Seadance 2.5 launch as a springboard for a broader push into the Korean market. BytePlus — its subsidiary handling enterprise AI and cloud services — is leading an expansion beyond consumers into the business-to-business market.

"ByteDance holds both a massive user base through CapCut and an enterprise sales network through BytePlus," one industry official said. "This private seminar appears to be less about simply unveiling Seadance 2.5 and more about driving actual adoption by Korean companies — it has the strong character of a B2B sales push."