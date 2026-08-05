The Democratic Party of Korea launched a new member platform called "Modu-ui Minju," or "Everyone's Democracy," at the National Assembly on Wednesday, marking the start of its formal activities.

The platform is a youth lawmaker-led opinion-gathering body designed to collect the views of party members and the broader public — particularly those in their 20s and 30s — and reflect them in party operations. Lawmakers Kim Nam-jun, Mo Gyeong-jong and Jeon Eun-su organized the founding ceremony.

In a congratulatory address, Kim said future leaders can emerge through the process of party members and citizens coming together to talk, learn and communicate. He added that he hoped attendees would help build "a community working together toward the goal of an irreplaceable Republic of Korea."

The ceremony drew a large turnout of candidates running in the Aug. 17 national convention's supreme council election, including Choi Min-hee and Han Min-su, who are aligned with floor leader Jung Chung-rae, and Park Seon-won and Seo Mi-hwa from the pro-Lee Jae-myung camp. Among the party leadership contenders, Song Yeong-gil attended in person while Kim Min-seok sent a video message. Jung did not attend.

Han Byung-do, the acting party leader and floor leader, had initially been expected to attend but decided against it. The move was widely interpreted as an effort to avoid any perception of partiality during the national convention period.