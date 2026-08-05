Seoul Metropolitan Council Deputy Speaker Seong Heum-je met with Leila Zotova, deputy head of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, at his office in the main building Tuesday afternoon to exchange views on youth policy and international youth exchange.

The visit was arranged to introduce the 2026 World Youth Festival, scheduled to be held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in September, and to learn about Seoul's youth policies and international youth exchange initiatives.

The two sides exchanged views on areas of mutual interest, including Seoul's youth support policies, the role of the local assembly, expanding youth participation and promoting international exchange.

"It is deeply meaningful for young people to understand each other's cultures through diverse international experiences and prepare for the future together," Seong said. "I hope the international event bringing together youth from around the world will be a great success."

He added that Seoul is advancing policies that allow young people to participate across a wide range of fields — including AI, climate and the environment, public transportation and culture. "Sharing experiences and cases on youth policy will help deepen mutual understanding between cities," he said.

Zotova introduced the 2026 World Youth Festival, set to be held in Yekaterinburg in September, describing it as an international platform being prepared for young people from countries around the world.

The Seoul Metropolitan Council signed a friendship and cooperation agreement with the Moscow City Duma in 1997. The meeting provided an opportunity to introduce Seoul's youth policies and share areas of mutual interest in the youth sector.