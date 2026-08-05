The Trump administration has refunded $100 billion of the tariff revenue collected under the so-called "Liberation Day" reciprocal tariffs to importers, according to new court filings.

The Financial Times reported Tuesday, citing data submitted by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to the Court of International Trade, that the refunds had been issued.

The amount represents roughly 60 percent of the $165 billion collected under the Liberation Day reciprocal tariffs.

With refund claims filed with CBP already reaching $128 billion, the final total is expected to climb further.

Earlier, the US Supreme Court ruled in February that the Trump administration's imposition of steep reciprocal tariffs on major trading partners under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act exceeded presidential authority.

In response, the Court of International Trade ordered the Trump administration to proceed with refunding the tariffs to importers.

The administration had argued at the time that the process would take considerable time, citing the possibility of prolonged litigation, but the refunds moved faster than expected.

However, critics note that consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises that bore the actual cost of the tariffs are excluded from the refunds, as eligibility is limited to "importers of record" — those who directly filed the import declarations.

Rep. Greg Casar (Democrat, Texas) said "only large corporations are receiving refunds" and called for consumers who bore the burden of the tariffs to benefit as well.

Meanwhile, after the reciprocal tariffs were struck down, the Trump administration used separate legal authority to impose new tariffs of 10 to 12.5 percent on various countries.

Those new tariffs also face legal challenges, with 25 states led by Democratic governors filing suit on the grounds that the measures exceed presidential authority.