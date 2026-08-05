Sales rise 7.2% to 1.81 trillion won Operating profit up 37.6% quarter-on-quarter

KCC said Wednesday its second-quarter consolidated operating profit came to 128.9 billion won ($90.3 million), down 13.1% from the same period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Sales for the second quarter reached 1.81 trillion won, up 7.2% on-year. Compared with the previous quarter, sales rose 12.2% and operating profit improved 37.6%.

For the first half of the year, cumulative sales totaled 3.42 trillion won, up 4.6% from a year earlier. Cumulative operating profit came to 222.5 billion won, down 13.8%.

Second-quarter profit before income tax from continuing operations surged 194.8% on-year to 3.76 trillion won, while net profit for the period jumped 217.8% to 2.84 trillion won. Cumulative net profit for the first half rose 226.0% year-on-year to 3.06 trillion won.