President Lee Jae Myung will chair a second closed-door real estate policy review meeting on Friday.

President Lee Jae Myung will chair a second closed-door real estate policy review meeting on Friday.

The session comes four days after a marathon meeting Monday that ran seven and a half hours. Lee is expected to personally review candidate sites and project timelines ahead of a planned housing supply announcement.

Cheong Wa Dae Chief Spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Wednesday that Lee will chair the second real estate policy review meeting at 2 p.m. Friday behind closed doors, following instructions he issued at Monday's joint real estate and stock market review session.

At Monday's meeting, Lee reviewed housing supply conditions across individual regions using a map of the Greater Seoul area and said the prolonged supply slump since 2022 had created a "supply cliff," adding that the pace of delivery was just as important as the volume.

He also directed officials to secure the maximum available housing supply and broadly examine all available measures, including administrative steps, financial and fiscal support, and deregulation.