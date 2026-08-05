Algae blankets the surface of Daecheong Lake in Hoenam-myeon, Boeun-gun, North Chungcheong Province, on Wednesday morning as a nationwide heat wave continues. The Geum River Basin Environmental Office has maintained an algal bloom Alert for the Hoenam water zone of Daecheong Lake since July 20, with the Alert zone expanding as green algae spreads across the lake's various water zones. The expansion follows two consecutive weeks in which harmful cyanobacteria cell counts in the lake exceeded 1,000 cells per milliliter — the threshold for the Attention level — as the heat wave persists.