The Daecheong Lake area in Hoenam-myeon, Boeun-gun, North Chungcheong Province, was blanketed in green algae Wednesday morning as a nationwide heat wave continued. The Geum River Basin Environmental Office has maintained an algae Alert at the lake's Hoenam water zone since July 20, and the alert zone has been expanding as the bloom spreads across the reservoir's various sections. The expansion follows two consecutive weeks in which harmful cyanobacteria concentrations in the lake exceeded 1,000 cells per milliliter — the threshold for the Attention level.