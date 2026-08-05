Algae blooms have spread across Daecheong Lake in Hoinam-myeon, Boeun-gun, North Chungcheong Province, as a nationwide heat wave continued Wednesday morning.

The Geum River Basin Environmental Office has maintained an algae Alert — the second-highest warning level — for the Hoinam water zone of Daecheong Lake since July 20, and the alert zone has been expanding as blooms spread across other parts of the reservoir. The warnings follow a sustained heat wave that has pushed harmful cyanobacteria cell counts in the lake above 1,000 cells per milliliter — the threshold for the lower Attention level — for two consecutive weeks.