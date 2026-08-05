A teenager died after crashing his mother's car into a roadside tree while driving drunk.

According to police and fire department authorities Wednesday, a Mercedes sedan driven by a teenage male, identified only as A, struck a roadside tree and overturned near Sinmangjong intersection in Jogyo-dong, Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang Province, at around 12:35 a.m.

Police and fire department personnel who responded to the scene deployed 14 paramedics and four rescue vehicles to extract two occupants from the wreckage.

The teenage driver was transported to a hospital in cardiac arrest but died. A teenage female passenger, identified as B, sustained minor injuries and is receiving treatment.

An investigation found that A had been drinking with two friends, including B, before putting them in his mother's car and driving.

His blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was high enough to warrant a license suspension.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident based on CCTV footage and other evidence.