Author Jeong Dae-geon's novel "Geupnyu" has surpassed 400,000 cumulative copies sold, cementing its status as a slow-burn bestseller.

Publisher Minumsa announced Wednesday that the novel had crossed the 400,000-copy mark and that it had signed contracts to adapt the story into a video production and a webtoon, bringing it to readers across multiple platforms.

Published in December 2022, "Geupnyu" gained little immediate traction but built momentum steadily through reader recommendations, YouTube book reviews and SNS word of mouth — a trajectory that has made it a widely cited example of audience trust driving commercial success.

The novel's appeal lies in its tender portrayal of first love in adolescence, touching on the universal themes of hurt, forgiveness and healing. It resonated particularly strongly with readers in their teens and twenties; YES24 data shows it was the most purchased book among teenage readers last year.

Set in a small provincial town known for its reservoir and valleys, the story begins when Dodam rescues Haesol — both 17 — from nearly drowning. Their bond deepens as they confront the accidents and sorrows their parents' generation experienced in their own youth.

"The move into video and webtoon formats reflects demand from readers who want to experience stories across different platforms beyond the printed page," a Minumsa official said. "We expect the work to reach a broader audience through new formats while preserving the emotional core of the original."

"Geupnyu" has also secured its third overseas rights deal, signing with Spanish publisher Urano after earlier sales to Taiwan and Japan. The novel will be released through Urano's imprint Puck and is set to roll out sequentially across Spanish-speaking markets in Spain and Latin America.