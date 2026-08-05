A new Japanese slang term, "furo cancel" — meaning the act of skipping a bath or shower — has spread across social media and taken hold as a cultural phenomenon. One in three adults admits to going to bed without washing, even in the sweltering summer heat, citing exhaustion or simply not feeling up to it.

According to Japanese broadcaster Tulip TV on Saturday, a survey by wellness brand WELLP targeting people in their 20s through 50s found that 33 percent of respondents said they had fallen asleep without showering or bathing during summer because they were too tired.

Among those respondents, the most common frequency was two to three times a month, cited by 35 percent, followed by once a month at 24 percent. About 16 percent said they skipped bathing at least twice a week.

When asked how they managed on nights they skipped a shower, the most common response was simply changing clothes, at 38 percent, followed by wiping down with a towel at 36 percent and using dry shampoo at 6 percent.

Other responses included washing only the face, avoiding getting into bed directly, and placing a towel over the pillow or duvet before sleeping.

'Furo cancel': A social media trend born from bathroom dread

"Furo cancel" is a neologism that has gained wide currency on Japanese social media in recent years. It describes the act of wanting to shower or bathe before bed but giving up due to fatigue or the mental burden of the task.

The term traces back to a 2024 post on the social media platform X, in which a user wrote that they could not bear the thought of stepping into the bathroom and recommended a waterless dry shampoo as an alternative. The post drew more than 30,000 likes and resonated widely.

Since then, "furo cancel" has evolved beyond simply describing the act of not washing. It now encompasses the broader lifestyle and psychological state of abandoning bathing due to fatigue, lethargy or mental strain. A related term, "furo cancel kaiwai," has also emerged to describe the community of people who identify with the habit.

Edagawa Yoshikuni, a neuroscientist and graduate school professor at Ritsumeikan University, said the trend reflects a particular tension in Japanese culture. "In Japan, there is a strong expectation that bathing every day is simply what you do, and not bathing carries a social stigma," he said. "Against that backdrop, people started posting on social media saying they had skipped a bath, and as a sense of liberation and relief spread, it turned into a trend."

Experts warn skipping baths may signal depression — and urge extra care in summer

For most people, the reasons for putting off bathing come down to fatigue and psychological burden. After a long day of work or study, many find themselves worn out by the time they get home, and even the preparation involved in washing feels like too much effort.

The behavioral patterns tend to follow a familiar script: lying down in bed and finding it impossible to get back up, losing track of time scrolling through a smartphone, or simply deciding to shower Thursday morning instead and drifting off to sleep.

In this regard, Kasuga Yuichiro, a psychiatrist at Fuchu Kokoro Clinic, said that when depression impairs brain function, motivation drops sharply. "Bathing involves multiple steps — undressing, washing your body and hair, then drying your hair — which makes it easy to give up partway through," he said.

However, he cautioned against jumping to conclusions. "Not wanting to bathe does not automatically mean someone has depression — accumulated fatigue is also a possibility," he said. "But if a person reaches the point where they cannot manage to bathe at all, it would be worth seeing a doctor."

Experts stress that keeping up with bathing and showering is particularly important for health during the summer months. Kurata Teruku, the director of a dermatology clinic in Shibuya, said proper bathing helps keep skin clean, prevents infection and protects the skin barrier. "Particularly during the rainy season, high humidity makes it easy for fungi to proliferate, so washing every day is strongly advisable," she said.