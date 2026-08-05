Katseye, the girl group formed through a joint venture between Hybe and Geffen Records under Universal Music, has set another career high on the main Billboard singles chart in the United States.

According to Billboard, Katseye's new single "Animal" debuted at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Aug. 8, marking the group's highest-ever chart position.

The achievement extends Katseye's remarkable run: starting with "Gnarly," their first Hot 100 entry, the group has now charted five consecutive solo singles — "Gnarly," "Gabriela," "Internet Girl," "PINKY UP" and "Animal." Including the collaborative single "ICONIC BY MISTAKE" with fellow Hybe Labels acts Le Sserafim and Illit, the group has landed on the chart six times in total.

The new peak represents a four-spot improvement over the group's previous best of No. 28, set by "PINKY UP" in April.

The song also made a strong global showing. "Animal" entered the Billboard Global 200 at No. 10 and the Billboard Global Excl. US chart at No. 12. On Spotify, the track reached No. 5 on the Daily Top Songs Global chart dated Sunday and No. 9 on the Weekly Top Songs Global and No. 8 on the Weekly Top Songs US.

"Animal" is a pop track that channels raw instinct and inner wildness through driving beats and a buoyant rhythm. Where predecessors "Internet Girl" and "PINKY UP" made their mark with bold choreography and hard-edged EDM production, the new single places greater emphasis on the members' vocal maturity and the precision of their blended timbres.

Katseye was created by merging K-pop talent development systems with a global platform and has been building its profile on the international stage. The group previously swept three awards at the 2026 American Music Awards, including New Artist of the Year, and earned two nominations at the 68th Grammy Awards. The group's third EP, "WILD," is set for release on Aug. 14.

The collaborative single "ICONIC BY MISTAKE" with Le Sserafim and Illit also continues to chart, sitting at No. 76 on the Hot 100, No. 73 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 72 on the Billboard Global Excl. US.