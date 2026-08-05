Golfzon announced Wednesday that it will hold the final round of the 2026 Shinhan Investment G Tour 6th major at Golfzon Joymaroo in Daejeon on Saturday, with a total purse of 120 million won ($83,900).

The one-day event will be played over 36 holes across two rounds in stroke play on the Cockhill Golf Club No. 4 course using Golfzon's TwoVision NX Plus Tour mode. The course also serves as the venue for the PGA Tour's BMW Championship and is known for its deep bunkers and undulating greens that demand precise shot-making. A total of 88 players will compete in the first round, with a cut reducing the field to 64 for the second.

As the sixth event of the season, the tournament is expected to draw a deep field of seeded players. Among those entered are Choi Min-wook and Kim Min-su, who each hold 14 career G Tour victories, along with Lee Seong-hun, a multiple winner this season, and consistent contenders Jang Jeong-woo and Kim Jun-hyeong.

The winner will receive 25 million won in prize money and 3,000 points toward the season and rookie award standings, along with a three-year G Tour seed including this year. The KPGA tour professional who finishes atop the combined two-round leaderboard will also earn a spot in the KPGA "Golfzon Open," to be held at Golfzon County Seonsan from Sept. 17 to 20.