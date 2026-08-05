Sangmidang Holdings said it held a community service event Tuesday at the Seoul Metropolitan Government's Seoul Station Jjokbangchon Counseling Center in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, distributing health kits and bottled water to residents vulnerable to extreme heat.

The company donated 200 heat-wave health kits — assembled directly by employees of its affiliates — containing samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup), yakgwa (traditional Korean confections), instant soup, nuts and sports cooling towels. It also donated 2,000 bottles of water. Both the kits and the water were delivered to Ongi Changgo, a city-run store, where they will be used to support heat-vulnerable residents.

Ongi Changgo is a tailored shop operated by the Seoul Metropolitan Government that allows residents of jjokbangchon — low-income single-room housing communities — to receive daily necessities. Residents use allocated credits to select and pick up items such as the health kits.

"We prepared the health kits hoping they would offer even a small measure of comfort to jjokbangchon residents enduring the sweltering summer," a Sangmidang Holdings official said. "We will continue to practice community giving through corporate social responsibility activities that our employees can take part in directly."