UFC flyweight fighter Allan Nascimento has died of a heart attack in his sleep.

The UFC announced Tuesday via its official social media accounts that Nascimento was found unresponsive Monday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency medical personnel. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates," the organization said in a statement.

Nascimento, who lived in São Paulo, Brazil, is survived by his wife and two children. His final bout was a flyweight contest against Mitch Raposo in June, which he lost by split decision, snapping a four-fight winning streak in the UFC. He made his professional debut in 2011 and competed across multiple promotions, including Bellator, through 2021, finishing his career with a record of 22 wins and seven losses.

His home gym, Chute Boxe Academy, paid tribute in a statement. "We have lost a warrior, a friend, a dedicated competitor and an extraordinary person," the gym said. "He earned the respect and admiration of everyone who knew him."

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, a teammate, wrote on social media Wednesday: "I lost a brother." He added: "Thank you for always being there, for sharing the mat and the track with me. Thank you for always having a kind word. I love you, brother."