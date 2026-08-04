Some internet users who posted malicious content targeting G-Dragon, a member of K-pop group BigBang, have received summary fines from a court of up to 7 million won ($4,900).

Galaxy Corporation, G-Dragon's agency, said Tuesday in an official statement that it had filed complaints against more than 100 people who wrote and distributed malicious posts, on charges including defamation under the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.

According to the agency, multiple cases are currently being processed by investigative authorities and courts. Some suspects have been referred to prosecutors or indicted on criminal charges after their allegations were substantiated. Among those, multiple defendants received summary fine orders ranging from 2 million won to a maximum of 7 million won.

The agency said prosecutors had also sought summary fine orders in separate cases, adding that criminal proceedings and legal measures were continuing. "This shows that even those who write malicious posts using anonymous accounts can be identified through investigation and face actual criminal punishment," it said.

The agency added that it would pursue accountability in all ongoing cases and take further legal action against any newly identified illegal conduct. "We will respond strictly under a zero-tolerance policy, with no leniency or settlement of any kind," it said.

Earlier, G-Dragon's side announced in February that it had taken legal action against those who spread false information, committed defamation, made malicious attacks and violated the artist's personal rights through online posts.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon is set to perform at the main stadium of Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province from Aug. 21 to 23 as part of the world tour "BigBang 2026-2027 World Tour XX: Cosmos," marking a full BigBang group comeback.