The Korea Baseball Softball Association announced Tuesday that it will adjust the schedule for the 54th Bonghwang National High School Baseball Tournament, set to run Friday through Sunday.

The changes come as Seoul issued a severe heat wave alert Tuesday, prompting organizers to shift game times earlier or later to reduce players' exposure to peak afternoon heat.

Games originally scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. will be moved to either early morning or afternoon slots, the association said. The 9 a.m. start will be pushed to 8:30 a.m. and the 5 p.m. start shifted to 6 p.m.

In addition, the association said it will introduce cooling breaks based on heat index thresholds, install portable air conditioners in dugouts and provide cooling towels to all participating teams.

The tournament opens Friday at Mokdong Baseball Stadium, Sinwol Stadium and Guui Stadium in Seoul, with 104 registered high school teams taking part.