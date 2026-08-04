A prolonged heat wave with no rainfall has put South Gyeongsang Province on emergency footing over drinking water supplies, while damage to fruit orchards, livestock and field crops is spreading rapidly.

According to South Gyeongsang Province and the Korea Meteorological Administration, the rainfall deficit in the province is far worse than in previous years. Precipitation in June came to 93.9 millimeters, just 49.8 percent of the historical average, and July rainfall plunged to 68 millimeters — only 12.6 percent of normal. Cumulative rainfall over the past month stands at just 68 millimeters, or 23 percent of the historical average of 297.9 millimeters.

Heat records are also falling daily. On Sunday, Yangsan recorded a daytime high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, breaking the all-time national temperature record since meteorological observations began in 1904. The simultaneous heat wave and drought have intensified concerns about both drinking water and agricultural water supplies across the province. Reservoir levels at key water sources are dropping quickly. The Miryang Dam — the main drinking water source for residents of Miryang, Yangsan and Changnyeong-gun — fell to 33.2 percent capacity as of Monday, entering the drought Alert stage.

South Gyeongsang Province has made stable drinking and industrial water supply its top priority, and has begun gradually reducing discharges of stream maintenance water and agricultural water in response.

The province held an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon, convened by its water quality management division, with the heads of water supply departments from all 18 cities and counties in attendance. Officials reviewed demand management measures for local governments supplied by the Miryang Dam, and focused discussions on continuous monitoring of intake water levels and quality, readiness of emergency water supply systems, and public water conservation campaigns targeting both public institutions and residents.

Damage to agricultural operations is also mounting. The average reservoir level at agricultural reservoirs across the province stands at 40.4 percent, just 55.8 percent of the historical norm. All 18 cities and counties in the province have already entered either the drought Alert or Caution stage. South Gyeongsang Province is pursuing emergency water supply measures — including pumped storage and direct water delivery — at 100 agricultural reservoirs with critically low levels.

Outdoor fruit trees, including pears, apples, sweet persimmons and kiwis currently in their fruit-enlargement stage, face growing risks of leaf wilt, sunscald and premature fruit drop due to the heat and soil moisture deficit. The prolonged hot, dry weather has also increased the density of pests such as spider mites and thrips, adding to the burden on orchard management. Field crops are experiencing stunted growth from the ongoing drought, raising concerns about reduced yields.

Livestock farms are suffering as well. The extended heat wave has led to a string of animal deaths, stunted growth and declining productivity, while managing temperatures inside livestock facilities has become increasingly difficult. The provincial agricultural technology institute has deployed field inspection teams to provide emergency technical guidance, including timely irrigation, shade net installation and pesticide application during cooler hours of the day.

South Gyeongsang Province has requested a total of 16 billion won ($11.2 million) in emergency state funding from the central government to cope with the prolonged drought and heat wave. It applied to the Ministry of Interior and Safety for 6.55 billion won in special drought-response grants to fund well development and water tanker support, and asked the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs for 9.8 billion won to cover water development project costs.

The province also allocated 820 million won in emergency cooling subsidies to 8,200 heat-relief shelters across the region to protect vulnerable residents, and has extended operating hours at 338 major shelters to cover nights and weekends.

"We are in a grave situation, with record-breaking heat and severe drought occurring simultaneously," said Lee Jae-cheol, director of the South Gyeongsang Province environment and forestry bureau. "We will strengthen on-site inspections to ensure there are no disruptions to drinking water supply, and work closely with cities, counties and relevant agencies to minimize damage to crops and livestock."