Local organizations and businesses in Geochang-gun, South Gyeongsang Province, are continuing to donate scholarships to nurture regional talent.

The Geochang-gun Scholarship Foundation announced Tuesday that it had received a combined 18.79 million won ($13,100) in scholarship donations from five local groups and businesses spanning finance, community service, auto repair, food service and agriculture.

Global Geochang Financial Planning, led by CEO Ko Seung-hwan, donated 10 million won to mark the company's ninth anniversary and Ko's 30th year in the financial industry. The firm has also been active in community outreach, offering free financial consulting, financial education and youth support projects.

The Geochang chapter of the Ministry of Justice's Youth Crime Prevention Committee, chaired by Kang Sang-dae, contributed 2.79 million won from the proceeds of a charity baking bazaar held with master artisans. The chapter also carries out youth guidance and crime prevention activities.

The Geochang branch of the South Gyeongsang Auto Repair Business Cooperative, headed by branch chief Kim Un-seok, donated 1.5 million won. The branch has contributed 1.5 million won every year since 2019 and also provides free vehicle inspections for low-income residents.

Local restaurant Oeyanggwan Gusi, run by Jeong Yeon-hap and Seo Gyeong-ja, returned 1 million won of revenue generated through the county's half-price travel program to the community. The Geochang Duck Farming Association, chaired by Seo In-seong, donated 3.5 million won; the association, which represents the province's top duck-farming households, has provided annual scholarship support since 2018.

Lee Hong-gi, chairman of the Geochang-gun Scholarship Foundation, thanked the donors for their generosity and said the foundation would put the contributions to meaningful use. "We are grateful to all who have practiced sharing for the sake of local students," he said. "We will use these precious scholarships as a foundation for students to realize their dreams."