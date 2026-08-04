Officials at Korea Electric Power Corporation's Gyeonggi headquarters power management office in Yeongtong-gu, Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, monitored electricity supply and demand conditions Tuesday morning as a nationwide heat wave continued to drive up power consumption. The Korea Power Exchange, marking the first week of its summer electricity supply management period, reviewed national power supply conditions and said the grid remained stable last week and is expected to hold steady this week as well.