Actor Eom Jung-hwa says her biological age has been measured at that of someone in their early 30s.

Eom appeared Tuesday on KBS 1TV's morning talk show "Achim Madang" alongside fellow actors Park Sung-woong and Bae Jung-nam, her co-stars in the upcoming film "OK Madam 2," where the three discussed health and eating habits.

When asked about her biological age, Eom said she had not been tested recently, but that her last checkup — conducted last year — put her at the level of someone in their early 30s.

"I have been following a diet that cuts carbohydrates and sugar as much as possible for several years now, and my physical condition has clearly improved," she said. "Every time I get a blood test or physical exam, I'm told my biological age keeps getting younger."

Eom said she pays close attention to both diet and exercise. "I manage my diet that way, and these days I eat one meal a day — I make sure to have protein in the morning, and sometimes eat again in the evening or in between," she said. "I take my vitamins, and in the morning I don't start with coffee. Instead I drink warm water, salt water, lemon tea and olive oil."

She also said she has trained herself to resist sugar. "Sugar is something I crave a lot, but if you practice not eating it, you stop wanting it," she said. "It's about drastically cutting sugar and carbohydrates." She strictly avoids foods containing sugar.

When the hosts asked why she puts so much effort into staying healthy, Eom said she wants to keep doing what she loves for a long time. "I want to do my work healthily for a long time and maintain my body that way — that's also why I ended up doing 'OK Madam 2,'" she said. "Consistently working out is also necessary."

Eom was born Aug. 17, 1969, and is 56 years old.

Meanwhile, "OK Madam 2" is a comic action film following Miyoung, a retired legendary secret agent, and her family as they are swept up in a cruise ship hijacking in the middle of the ocean during a luxury cruise. The film stars Eom along with Park Sung-woong, Lee Sang-yoon, Bae Jung-nam, Park Jin-joo, Ryeo-un and Choi Soo-young.