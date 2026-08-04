As a relentless heatwave grips the country, foot traffic at air-conditioned hypermarkets has surged while traditional markets are seeing fewer and fewer customers.

According to the retail industry, hypermarkets recorded across-the-board sales increases in July for fresh and ready-to-eat foods for home consumption, as well as indoor lifestyle products. With the heat showing no sign of letting up, more consumers are cutting back on outings and choosing to eat and rest at home.

Traditional markets, which largely lack air conditioning, are seeing sales fall — deepening the hardship for small business owners. One visitor to a traditional market Tuesday told reporters that while she frequents the market near her home, the oppressive heat and the absence of any place to cool down make it increasingly difficult to visit.

The numbers bear that out. According to the Small Enterprise and Market Service's business sentiment survey for June 2026, the business sentiment index for traditional markets in July stood at 70.7, down 12.5 points from the previous month. A reading below 100 signals deteriorating conditions. Merchants cited a worsening economic environment and the seasonal slow period as the main reasons for the decline.