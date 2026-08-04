The 2026 KPGA Youth Golf Camp, featuring KPGA Tour players, will be held Aug. 11 through Aug. 13 at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, Gangwon Province.

First launched in 2024 to broaden the base of youth golf in South Korea, the camp is being held for the third consecutive year. Twenty professional players will take part, including first-half winners from this season — Moon Dong-hyun, Choi Chan, Oh Seung-taek and Lee Sang-yeop — alongside 60 young players from elementary, middle and high schools. Lee Tae-hee will be attending for the third consecutive year.

Teams of one professional and three young players will train together on 18-hole course play and short-game skills, with time also set aside for mentoring conversations.

"I rarely get the chance to meet young players, so I'm really excited to spend time with them like this," Choi said. "I'll do my best to make sure they take away at least one thing from this experience."

The KPGA Youth Golf Camp is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation.