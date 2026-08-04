Yongin was named the top-performing local government in Gyeonggi Province's "2026 First-Half Special Local Tax Collection Activity Evaluation," the city announced Tuesday.

Yongin placed first among six municipalities in Group 1, earning the top distinction along with a governor's commendation and 17 million won ($11,900) in operational funding.

Despite difficult revenue conditions stemming from an economic slowdown and high inflation, the city collected 7.31 billion won in delinquent taxes from March through June.

The city developed a predictive "AI delinquent vehicle appearance map" that goes beyond conventional enforcement methods, boosting the average daily number of vehicles impounded in the first half by 45 percent compared with the same period last year.

Authorities also conducted home searches targeting high-value and repeat tax delinquents, recovering 280 million won of the 2.2 billion won in outstanding taxes subject to search — efforts that evaluators credited as contributing to improved fiscal soundness.