Suwon Mayor Lee Jae-jun said easing building height restrictions is "an important task that must balance the protection of residents' property rights and urban development while putting public safety first."

He added that the city would "prepare effective height restriction relief measures that residents can actually feel, while securing aviation safety based on objective and scientific technology reviews, and work closely with relevant agencies including the Ministry of National Defense and Air Force Headquarters."

Suwon held an interim briefing Monday at Suwon City Hall on a commissioned study reviewing flight safety technology for height restriction relief.

About 48.25 percent of Suwon's total area — some 58.44 square kilometers — has been designated as a flight safety zone, placing long-standing restrictions on building heights and urban development and limiting residents' ability to exercise their property rights.

Through the study, the city plans to develop feasible height restriction relief measures within the bounds of aviation safety for areas near the military airport that have faced constraints on urban development and renewal during the prolonged relocation process. The city aims to boost its urban competitiveness and reasonably ease restrictions on residents' property rights.

Mayor Lee and experts in aviation and urban planning attended the briefing to share the key findings of the study to date.