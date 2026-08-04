BNK Kyongnam Bank has collected blood donation certificates contributed by its employees to support treatment of pediatric patients in South Gyeongsang Province.

The bank signed a three-way MOU Tuesday morning with Samsung Changwon Hospital and the Korean Red Cross South Gyeongsang Blood Center at the hospital in Changwon's Masanhoewon District. The signing was attended by Heo Jong-gu, deputy president of BNK Kyongnam Bank, Kang Yeon-ho, administrative vice president of Samsung Changwon Hospital, and Kang Tae-hun, head of the South Gyeongsang Blood Center.

Under the agreement, BNK Kyongnam Bank will run an in-house blood donation campaign and a community blood donation awareness program, donating certificates collected through voluntary staff participation to support pediatric patients in the region. The donated certificates will be delivered to local pediatric patients through Samsung Changwon Hospital.

The South Gyeongsang Blood Center will jointly operate a blood donation expansion program with the two institutions and help secure blood supplies and additional donation certificates for pediatric patient support.

"This project is especially meaningful because our employees are personally donating blood and contributing their certificates," Heo said. "We hope these heartfelt donations will bring real help to young patients and their families in our community who need treatment."

BNK Kyongnam Bank has been carrying out its "Our South Gyeongsang Revitalization Project" to address community issues across the province. The ninth installment invited children from areas at high risk of population decline to a baseball game, and in July the bank organized a volunteer drive to assemble relief kits for victims of wildfires and heavy rainfall.