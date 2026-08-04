Broadcaster Jeong Hyeong-don has ended his long run as a "goose father" — a term for Korean men who live apart from their families abroad — after his wife Han Yu-ra returned to South Korea with their two daughters for the first time in five years.

According to Star News, Han posted several photos on her Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "I'm spending a happy summer in Korea."

The photos showed Han settling back into life in Korea after wrapping up her time in Hawaii. She shared updates on unpacking and adjusting to her surroundings after returning for the first time in five years.

"When this summer ends, I'll get to experience a Korean autumn for the first time in five years, and I'm wildly excited," Han wrote, expressing her anticipation for the seasons she had long been away from.

Jeong married Han, a former broadcasting writer, in 2009, and the couple had twin daughters in 2012. Han had been living in Hawaii for the children's education while Jeong continued his broadcasting career in South Korea.