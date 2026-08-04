Moon Jeong-bok, a Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker aligned with party leadership candidate Jung Chung-rae, has resigned from the Supreme Council ahead of the Aug. 17 national convention to elect a new party leadership.

Moon announced her resignation Monday and did not attend that day's Supreme Council meeting.

She is expected to take an active role on the campaign trail in support of Jung and other Supreme Council candidates aligned with his faction.

With Moon's departure, the Democratic Party's Supreme Council is reduced to five members: Han Byung-do, acting party leader and floor leader; elected members Hwang Myeong-seon and Kang Deuk-gu; and appointed members Park Ji-won and Park Gyu-hwan.

The party is set to elect a new leadership at the Aug. 17 national convention.