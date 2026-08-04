LF announced Tuesday that June sales of OOFOS, the American footwear brand it began distributing in South Korea this year, were 40 times higher than in January.

Cumulative sales since launch surpassed 150,000 pairs through last month. The brand topped Musinsa's monthly ranking in June, and its signature black "Original" flip-flop posted a cumulative sell-through rate of 99 percent. The "Plus" line, introduced for the first time this year, also sold out ahead of schedule.

OOFOS products are built around the brand's proprietary OOFOAM material and a biomechanical design that absorbs impact and reduces stress on the feet, offering comfort during post-workout recovery as well as extended walking or standing throughout the day.

The brand plans to expand its online and offline presence in the second half of the year and pair the rollout with wellness events. It also intends to broaden its product lineup to include mules and sneakers.

"We will grow into a four-season lifestyle brand that adds design and brand experience to our functional strengths, bringing everyday wellness to our customers," an OOFOS representative said.