Actor Byun Yoo-han and Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young have been spotted together in public for the first time since their marriage, drawing wide attention.

A video circulating on social media and online communities shows the couple visiting the Haeoreum Grand Theater at the National Theater of Korea in Jung-gu, Seoul. They came to support fellow Girls' Generation member Choi Soo-young, who is currently appearing in a production of "The Merchant of Venice."

In the footage, Byun gently took Tiffany's hand as she descended a staircase and carried a bouquet of flowers and gifts for her.

The couple, dressed in matching all-black outfits, greeted fans by waving and shaking hands with those who approached.

It is the first time the two have been seen together in an unofficial setting since their wedding.

Tiffany is the first and only married member of Girls' Generation. The couple met through a drama series, and their relationship became public in December last year. They married in February to widespread congratulations.

Tiffany is set to release her first full-length solo album on Aug. 20 and has been playing the lead role of Yumi in the musical "Yumi's Cells" since June.

Byun is set to appear in "Tajja: Beljebub's Song," a film opening in September.