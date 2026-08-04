Attention has turned to actor Yoo Ha-jin, the bride-to-be of Noel member Kang Gyun-seong, who announced he will marry on Oct. 30.

Kang posted on SNS Monday that he had "met a precious person I want to walk through life with" and would be getting married on Oct. 30. "Thanks to all of you who have stayed by my side through the joyful and difficult times over the years, I have been able to live receiving so much love," he wrote. "I am truly grateful."

Kang's partner is actor Yoo Ha-jin, who is 14 years his junior.

Their shared agency, S27M Entertainment, confirmed Tuesday that Kang will hold a wedding ceremony with Yoo on Oct. 30 at an undisclosed venue in Seoul. The agency added that the couple "made a promise for the future based on deep trust and affection for each other," and that Kang "plans to continue his activities as both the head of a family and as an artist."

Yoo, born in 1995, is 14 years younger than Kang, who was born in 1981.

Yoo made her debut in the 2019 MBC drama series "One Spring Night" and has since appeared in works including "Eoseo Wa," "Jom Yeminhaedo Gwaenchanha 2020" and "Eoreojugul Yeonae Ttawi."

She took on a lead role in the 2023 film "Sinche Moeum.zip" and most recently appeared on stage in the play "Imdae Apartment," which ran through Sunday at Hansung Art Hall's second hall. She portrayed Yun Jeong-hyeon, a character who cheers on the dreams of those torn between reality and love.