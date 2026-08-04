Influencer Seong Hae-eun, who lost 20 kilograms, drew attention after showing off her bikini figure during a trip to Hawaii. She is known for maintaining her physique through regular exercise after the weight loss, and her workout routine has been drawing considerable interest.

Seong recently posted a series of photos on her SNS with the caption, "Heaven must be something like Hawaii."

The photos showed her enjoying a vacation in Hawaii in a bikini, her lean and toned figure on full display.

On her YouTube channel "Haeppy Haeeun," she previously revealed that her weight had exceeded 70 kilograms during her time working as a flight attendant. She said she subsequently shed about 20 kilograms by consistently combining running, hiking, CrossFit and ballet, and has maintained that weight ever since.

Experts say combining different types of exercise helps not only reduce body fat but also improve cardiovascular endurance, muscle strength, flexibility and balance at the same time. Training the body in a more well-rounded way than repeating a single exercise also makes it easier to stay motivated, they add.

Running, a classic aerobic exercise, burns a large number of calories and is effective for reducing body fat. Consistent running can improve cardiovascular function, help regulate blood sugar and support heart health, and may have a positive effect on sustaining weight loss over the long term.

Running at a pace or distance beyond one's fitness level, however, can place significant strain on the knees, ankles and Achilles tendons, so it is advisable to increase workout intensity gradually.

Hiking burns more energy than walking on flat ground and is a full-body workout that effectively engages the lower-body muscles, including the glutes, thighs and calves. Being active in nature can also help relieve stress and support mental health.

On the descent, body weight concentrates on the knees, increasing joint strain. Shortening one's stride, descending slowly, and using hiking boots with anti-slip soles and trekking poles can reduce the risk of injury.

CrossFit is a high-intensity program combining strength training and aerobic exercise, known for burning a high number of calories in a short time. Practitioners can expect gains in muscle mass, a higher basal metabolic rate and improved cardiovascular endurance.

Because of its high intensity, beginners who push themselves too hard risk injuring their lower back, shoulders and knees. Experts advise learning proper form first, then adjusting intensity to match one's fitness level.

Ballet is also considered an effective workout for body management. It continuously engages the core, glutes and inner thigh muscles, making it effective for correcting posture and improving balance. It also helps increase flexibility and joint range of motion.

Forcing the legs higher or overextending the joints through pain can cause hip and ankle injuries, however, so it is safer to work within one's own range of motion.

Recovery is also important for maximizing the benefits of exercise. Repeating all of these workouts at high intensity every day can cause fatigue to build up, ultimately reducing their effectiveness and raising the risk of injury. Experts advise incorporating light recovery activities such as walking or stretching on weekends, and pairing exercise with adequate sleep and balanced meals that include sufficient protein, in order to maintain weight loss more sustainably.