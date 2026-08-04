Seoul issued its first-ever major heat alert Tuesday as an extreme heat wave continued to batter the city. The Seoul Metropolitan Government said it is mobilizing all available resources to protect vulnerable residents — including elderly people living alone and those in low-income lodging districts — and prevent heat-related casualties.

The city said Tuesday it is closely monitoring the rising number of heat illness cases and has launched an all-out response, including stepped-up protection for residents of low-income lodging areas and water-spraying operations on major roads.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued the major heat alert at 11 a.m. Tuesday for the southeastern districts — Gangnam, Songpa, Seocho and Gangdong-gu — and the southwestern districts — Gangseo, Gwanak, Yangcheon, Guro, Dongjak, Yeongdeungpo and Geumcheon-gu. A total of 11 autonomous districts south of the Han River came under the alert.

A major heat alert is issued when the apparent temperature reaches 38 degrees Celsius or above, or the actual high hits 39 degrees or above, in an area where the apparent temperature has already exceeded 35 degrees for at least two consecutive days. It is the first time such an alert has been issued for Seoul since the system took effect June 1 this year.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety sent a text notification to residents Tuesday informing them of the alert and urging them to "refrain from going out or engaging in outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, rest in cool places, and check on the safety of family members."

The northeastern and northwestern parts of Seoul, where the major heat alert has not yet been extended, remained under a standard heat wave warning — in its seventh and third consecutive day, respectively. A tropical night advisory that began in the southeastern and southwestern districts on July 23 expanded to the northeastern and northwestern districts on July 24 and has remained in effect citywide for 11 consecutive days through Tuesday.

As the heat wave intensified, 18 additional heat illness cases were recorded in Seoul on Monday, according to official Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency statistics. The cumulative total of heat illness cases in Seoul since May 15 has risen to 185, including two deaths.

With the heat wave showing no signs of easing, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has strengthened emergency operations and is directing all efforts toward heat response. The city is maintaining its heat crisis alert at the Alert (Level 2) stage and has expanded its integrated heat response operations center to eight units to prevent heat-related harm.

Particular focus is being placed on protecting vulnerable groups such as homeless people and residents of low-income lodging areas, operating cool shelters, and managing the safety of outdoor workers.

To combat the midday heat, the city is operating more than 4,000 cool shelters at neighborhood community centers, senior centers and welfare facilities across Seoul. It is also running 414 climate-friendly rest spots at convenience stores and banks, 62 emergency evacuation centers at public facilities, 30 rest areas for mobile workers, and 5,249 heat-reduction facilities.

In addition, the city has activated 187 cooling fog mist systems and 14 cooling road installations in the urban core, and has deployed water trucks on major roads to spray water and lower street temperatures.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon visited heat response sites Tuesday and said heat countermeasures must go beyond expanding facilities such as cool shelters and shade structures. "They must extend to directly reaching out to and protecting citizens who are actually living and working in the heat," he said, pledging to strengthen the city's heat safety net.