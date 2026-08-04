Lotte Wellfood announced Tuesday that it is launching a support initiative for Type 1 diabetes patients and their families through its sugar-free dessert brand Zero.

The company supplied Zero-brand chocolate chip cookies, cacao cake, Oreo-style sandwich cookies and choco pies to the 2026 Type 1 Diabetes Family Camp, held July 31 through Aug. 2 at Cheongpung Resort in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province. About 40 families — roughly 140 people in total — attended the camp, which featured medical lectures, disease-management education and programs designed to foster communication among patients and their families.

Lotte Wellfood is also joining the "Hope Bag Project," which provides newly diagnosed Type 1 diabetes patients and their families with blood-glucose monitoring devices, educational materials and daily necessities. The company plans to include Zero lemon-mint candy, peach-mint candy and fruit jelly — snacks patients can enjoy in everyday life from the early stages of diagnosis.

The support is part of an MOU Lotte Wellfood signed in December with the Korea Type 1 Diabetes Patient Association and the Korea Pancreatic Disability Association.

Meanwhile, Lotte Wellfood recently ran a gum-chewing campaign at rest stops in both directions along the Sejong-Pocheon Expressway's Yongin Cheoin service area to help prevent drowsy driving during the summer travel season. The company described the initiative as a corporate social responsibility activity aimed at promoting safe driving as vehicle traffic increases over the summer holiday period.