Football commentator Park Moon-sung has raised new allegations against Kim Byung-ji, vice president of the Korea Football Association and chief executive of Gangwon FC.

Park raised the allegations through his YouTube channel, where he discussed the KFA hearing and outlined several controversies surrounding Kim.

Park said Kim had privately arranged for his son — who was not a member of the Gangwon FC youth squad — to join a London training program last year organized for the club's young players. "His son took part in the Tottenham training program even though he was not part of Gangwon's youth setup," Park said.

The trip came about after Yang Min-hyuk transferred from Gangwon FC to Tottenham Hotspur, with the two clubs organizing a London training visit for Gangwon's youth players. Kim's son, who had no affiliation with the Gangwon FC youth academy, accompanied the group.

"Someone who exploits opportunities for private gain like this cannot be said to have the public-minded outlook required of a civic club," Park said.

Kim recently appeared as a witness at a National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee hearing on the KFA, and subsequently used his SNS account to push back against criticism by highlighting Gangwon FC's public-service role and fiscal improvements.

On Friday, Kim posted on SNS to elaborate on points he said he had not been able to fully explain at the hearing. He claimed Gangwon FC had served as a key promotional and marketing vehicle for Gangwon Province over the past year, generating an estimated 70 billion won ($49 million) in promotional value — roughly five times the investment made.