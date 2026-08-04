Hyundai Home Shopping is running a Coasis pop-up store through Aug. 31 in a cafe space called Hundertwins, inside Hundertwasser Park, a resort-style cultural arts complex in Udo-myeon, Jeju.

Coasis is Hyundai Home Shopping's in-house beauty edit shop. The pop-up carries 45 summer products from 22 small and midsize beauty brands. Featured items include the Centellian Madeca Cream (50 ml + 50 ml, 18,900 won ($13)), the Mamashu Cactus Sun Stick (14 g, 12,900 won) and the Jasderma PDRN Super Lifting Ampoule 20000 (150 ml, 9,900 won).

All visitors to the pop-up store will receive a Saint Franc Royal Red Collagen Gel Mask (one sheet). Customers who spend 30,000 won or more will also receive a reusable bag featuring Udo lettering.