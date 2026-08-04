Actor Ahn Jae-hyun appeared visibly anxious on a YouTube show as the subject of his divorce threatened to come up.

According to OSEN, a video titled "The 1st Ahn Jae-hyun Mockery Fest" was posted Monday on the YouTube channel "Aldalddalhan Chamgyeon."

In the video, host Heo Gyeong-hwan suggested to guest Lee Jae-yul that since Ahn was unlikely to appear on the "Mockery Fest" segment himself, they should hold one in his honor on Tuesday.

Lee, however, gently alluded to Ahn's divorce, saying, "But there's something I feel even when doing the 'Mockery Fest' — people who've had really major upheavals in their lives are a bit hard to poke at ..."

Ahn quickly changed the subject, asking, "Do we need beer? Soju or beer? A soju-beer mix is the best."

Fellow cast member Muzi then asked Ahn directly, "If you got a booking offer for the 'Mockery Fest,' would you do it or not?" Ahn dodged again, quipping, "One bottle of beer isn't enough. Beer takes two bottles," drawing laughter from the group.

Muzi said he did not think Ahn would agree to appear, and Heo nodded, saying, "He's a real street fighter." Muzi added that Ahn was nonetheless the type who "thrives on being needled," suggesting the roast format would suit him well. Ahn deflected once more, muttering, "This isn't refreshing at all."

Ahn married actor Ku Hye-sun in 2015, but after rumors of discord surfaced in 2019, the two reached a divorce settlement in 2020 and went their separate ways.