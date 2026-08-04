Incheon's Seohaegu district will extend its lunchtime parking grace period to three hours starting Wednesday.

The district announced Tuesday that it will expand the window during which parking enforcement is suspended at lunchtime from two hours (noon to 2 p.m.) to three hours (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), effective Wednesday.

The move aims to ease the burden on small business owners and self-employed workers struggling amid a prolonged economic downturn, and to support local economic recovery by encouraging consumer spending.

However, six categories of no-parking zones subject to resident reporting through the Safety Sinmungo app remain exempt from the grace period: crosswalks, sidewalks, areas within 10 meters of bus stops, areas within 5 meters of fire department facilities, areas within 5 meters of intersection corners and school zones.