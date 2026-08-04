Boxes packed with cooling bedding, fans and samgyetang Distribution begins in Incheon, to roll out nationwide

Hana Financial Group said Tuesday it will distribute more than 1,300 "heat-season happiness boxes" filled with summer essentials and nutritious food to vulnerable communities across the country struggling with extreme heat.

Distribution begins at a jjokbangchon — a district of low-cost single-room lodgings — counseling center in Incheon before rolling out to heat-vulnerable populations nationwide. The boxes were assembled around practical, everyday items to help elderly residents and low-income households get through the summer more safely.

Each box contains cooling bedding, a standing fan, a cooling T-shirt and arm sleeves, hydration and electrolyte jellies, samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup) and instant rice.

Hana Financial has consistently run support programs for vulnerable groups during seasonal emergencies — extreme heat, cold snaps and heavy rain — each year. In summer, the group provides samgyetang and heat-response supplies; in winter, it carries out residential improvement projects to help people cope with cold waves. With the group's headquarters set to relocate to Cheongna International City in Incheon in September, it has been running a series of community outreach activities in the city since April.

"We hope the happiness boxes help seniors and neighbors in Incheon and across the country stay healthy through the summer," a Hana Financial Group official said. "We will continue to look after community members in need and carry forward Hana's commitment through a wide range of social contribution activities."