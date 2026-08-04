A man in his 40s died Monday after a tire flew off a truck during a replacement job and struck him in the face at a shop in South Jeolla Province.

According to the South Jeolla-Gwangju integrated fire department, a report came in at around 1:19 p.m. Monday that a tire shop owner, identified only as A, had been struck in the face by a wheel at his shop in Sanjeong-dong, Naju.

A was found on the floor in cardiac arrest and was transported to a nearby hospital by fire department personnel, but died.

Police believe A was inflating a tire on a 9.5-ton truck when the wheel suddenly flew off and struck him in the face. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.