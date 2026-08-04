Japanese actress Kawaguchi Haruna and national soccer team captain Itakura Ko sent shockwaves across Japan on Sunday with a surprise announcement that they had married and that Kawaguchi is pregnant — just two weeks after rumors of a romance first surfaced.

Kawaguchi posted on social media Sunday to make the announcement. "We would like to inform you that Itakura Ko and Kawaguchi Haruna have married," she wrote.

She added: "There is also a baby growing inside me. I hope to spend each day peacefully, wishing for our child to be born safely. We want to build a home full of laughter, leaning on each other."

The couple had never officially confirmed they were even dating, making the announcement all the more stunning to fans.

Japanese tabloid Shukan Bunshun published photos of the two on a date on July 18, reporting they had been in a serious relationship since last year. For two weeks, neither confirmed nor denied the relationship — then came the joint marriage and pregnancy announcement.

Distance was no obstacle during their relationship. Kawaguchi made multiple long-haul flights to visit Itakura in the Netherlands, where he plays for AFC Ajax.

Kawaguchi is one of Japan's most prominent actresses, known for hit drama series including "Silent," "Gokushufudo" and "Hayabusa Fire Department." She ranked first in a survey of celebrity advertising endorsements for the first half of 2026, representing 17 brands.

Itakura has been a fixture in European football since 2019 and serves as captain of the Japanese national team. He played at both the 2022 Qatar World Cup and the 2026 North and Central America World Cup.