Poster for the 7th Songdo Beach Festival
Poster for the 7th Songdo Beach Festival

The 7th Songdo Beach Festival will run from Saturday through Aug. 15 at Songdo Moonlight Park, along the stretch between Songdo International Bridge and Convensia Bridge.

Co-hosted and organized by Incheon's Yeonsu-gu and the Yeonsu-gu Cultural Foundation, the festival will expand its water facilities — including a large pool and a climbing pool — and offer family-oriented programs such as water gun battles, a bubble foam party and canoe experiences.

A newly created "Songdo Amusement Park Zone" will recreate the atmosphere of the old Songdo resort, featuring nostalgic rides including a merry-go-round and a Viking swing.

Singers Chae Yeon and Crying Nut will each perform on the opening and closing days, with a fireworks show also scheduled.

The festival runs daily from noon to 9 p.m., with the water park open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Most facilities and programs are free, though some activities carry a fee.


gilbert@heraldcorp.com