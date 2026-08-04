The 7th Songdo Beach Festival will run from Saturday through Aug. 15 at Songdo Moonlight Park, along the stretch between Songdo International Bridge and Convensia Bridge.

Co-hosted and organized by Incheon's Yeonsu-gu and the Yeonsu-gu Cultural Foundation, the festival will expand its water facilities — including a large pool and a climbing pool — and offer family-oriented programs such as water gun battles, a bubble foam party and canoe experiences.

A newly created "Songdo Amusement Park Zone" will recreate the atmosphere of the old Songdo resort, featuring nostalgic rides including a merry-go-round and a Viking swing.

Singers Chae Yeon and Crying Nut will each perform on the opening and closing days, with a fireworks show also scheduled.

The festival runs daily from noon to 9 p.m., with the water park open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Most facilities and programs are free, though some activities carry a fee.