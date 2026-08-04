The Korea Developer Association has appointed Ngoun Saing, chairman of Cambodia's RMA Group, as an adviser to its international committee to expand real estate development cooperation with Cambodia and support member companies' overseas expansion.

The association said Tuesday the appointment was designed to give member companies more systematic support — including local networks, regulatory knowledge and a foundation for project cooperation — when entering the Cambodian market.

Ngoun Saing is one of Cambodia's most prominent business figures, having served as chief financial officer, deputy CEO and CEO over roughly 23 years and growing the group's annual sales to more than $500 million.

He has led businesses across a wide range of sectors, including automobiles, agricultural machinery, construction equipment, logistics, power generation and food and beverage franchise operations. He also has experience developing and operating hotels, food and beverage stores, logistics warehouses and retail distribution centers.

In his new role, Ngoun Saing will advise member companies pursuing real estate development and investment in Cambodia and serve as a liaison for local partner identification and project collaboration.

Korea Developer Association Chairman Kim Han-mo said Cambodia is "an important market with high growth potential and development prospects," adding that he expects the appointment to "greatly help member companies achieve stable market entry and substantive project cooperation."

Kim said the association would work to translate cooperation between Korean and Cambodian companies into concrete projects across a range of sectors, including urban development, mixed-use development, residential, tourism, logistics and industrial facilities.

The association said it plans to use the appointment as a springboard to expand its cooperation network across Southeast Asia, including Cambodia, and further strengthen support for member companies' global expansion.

Meanwhile, the association signed an MOU with Korea Overseas Infrastructure and Urban Development Corporation in June to promote urban development projects and support Korean developers' entry into global markets.