CJ CheilJedang announced Tuesday that its Bibigo premium grilled fish product, Salmon Steak, has surpassed cumulative sales of 1.4 million units since its launch in late December last year.

The Bibigo Salmon Steak crossed the 100,000-unit mark within a month of its launch and reached 1.4 million units in roughly half a year. In June alone, 265,000 units were sold — a pace of about one unit every 10 seconds.

The Bibigo premium grilled fish products contain 9 to 14 grams of protein per serving depending on the variety, and can be used without any additional preparation in a range of dishes including salads, pasta and pot rice. Recently launched premium additions — tilapia and a boneless mackerel with lemon zest — have together recorded cumulative sales of about 200,000 units.

CJ CheilJedang plans to deepen its push into the fish home meal replacement (HMR) market, capitalizing on the spread of health-conscious eating habits, growth in single-person households and rising demand for diet management. The company intends to expand its lineup by diversifying the flavors of its oven-baked boneless white fish products as well as its existing grilled fish range.

The company also unveiled a brand campaign titled "Infinite Fish Lifestyle — Beyond Fish," featuring recipes using Bibigo grilled fish products. Actors Kim Nam-gil and Jeon Mi-do appear as a couple nicknamed the "Saenggu Couple" and present five episodes showcasing how the products can be used in upscale dishes, party and camping food, and as toppings.

CJ The Market is rolling out a "One Week of Infinite Fish Lifestyle Recipes" content series and a special promotional event featuring the Bibigo premium grilled fish lineup. Customers who purchase products during the event will be entered into a draw for prizes including an Odense Esca pasta bowl and coupe bowl set and CJ The Market reward credits.

"As more consumers seek both health and convenience, the premium fish HMR market is growing," a CJ CheilJedang official said. "Through differentiated product quality and an expanded lineup, we will help build a food culture where consumers can enjoy fish easily and deliciously."