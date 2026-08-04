E-mart announced Tuesday that it will begin taking pre-orders for Chuseok, "a major Korean harvest holiday," gift sets, running the promotion for 42 days from Thursday through Sept. 16. Customers who pay with a participating card or accumulate Shinsegae points will receive discounts of up to 50 percent.

This year's pre-order window is two days longer than last year's 40-day period, which ran from Aug. 18 to Sept. 26, 2025. The first phase — when gift voucher benefits are at their most generous — runs 30 days, from Thursday through Sept. 4, four days longer than the comparable phase last year, which ran from Aug. 18 to Sept. 12, 2025.

E-mart said it extended the pre-order period to accommodate "early bird" customers who prepare holiday gifts in advance. Pre-orders have accounted for a growing share of the retailer's Chuseok gift set sales, rising from 61.6 percent in 2024 to 72.6 percent in 2025.

During the first phase, customers who pay with a participating card will receive Shinsegae gift vouchers of up to 6 million won ($4,190), depending on their purchase amount. The second phase, from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11, offers vouchers of up to 4 million won, while the third phase, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 16, offers up to 2.5 million won.

E-mart will also offer two- to three-month interest-free installment plans on participating cards and free delivery. For bulk orders of 1 million won or more, the retailer will run a delivery guarantee program that compensates customers with up to 1 million won in E-mart digital coupons if shipments arrive late.

The gift set lineup is designed to balance value and quality. Stock of popular pre-order items such as apple and pear sets has been increased by up to 40 percent compared with last Chuseok. Premium fish varieties — including tilefish, hairtail and dried yellow corvina — have been prepared in value-oriented configurations. The selection also includes budget-friendly wine sets and Yangju sets available through the smart liquor-ordering service Wine Grab.

Traders Wholesale Club and E-mart Everyday will accept pre-orders over the same period, offering discounts of up to 50 percent and Shinsegae gift vouchers of up to 6 million won by purchase tier. SSG.com will also provide up to 50 percent off with a participating card, along with up to 1.2 million won in SSG Money based on spending amount.