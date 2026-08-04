Kang Gyun-seong, 45, a member of the group Noel, will marry actor Yoo Ha-jin in October.

According to his agency, S27M Entertainment, Kang will hold a wedding ceremony with Yoo on Oct. 30 at an undisclosed venue in Seoul.

"The two have promised to become lifelong partners, grounded in the deep trust and affection they have built over a long time," an agency representative said. "Kang has reached this milestone with unwavering faith in his bride-to-be, and he plans to continue his activities as both an artist and the head of a family."

Kang announced the news himself Monday evening through a handwritten letter posted to his social media account.

"I have met a precious person I want to walk through life with," he wrote. "I wanted to first express my gratitude to 'Noeulbit' — the name of my fandom — who have consistently cheered me on and shared the moments of my life."

Kang debuted with Noel in 2002 and has produced numerous hit songs, including "Proposal," "It Was All You" and "Hold On and Run Away." He has consistently engaged with the public through music releases, performances and his YouTube channel.