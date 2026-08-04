Yongsan-gu in Seoul is recruiting short-term participants for its 2026 Youth Challenge Support Program, aimed at helping young people restore their daily routines and transition into society.

The district has been running medium-term (15 weeks, 120 hours) and long-term (25 weeks, 200 hours) programs to boost job-seeking motivation among youth and promote labor market participation. The latest recruitment drive for a short-term program is intended to expand the reach of that support.

The program offers tailored services for young people who face difficulties finding work for various reasons or are preparing for a fresh start, with the goal of smoothing their entry into the labor market and helping them secure employment.

Applications are open through Aug. 28, on a first-come, first-served basis, and the program may close early. The short-term program runs five weeks — from Aug. 31 through Oct. 4 — for a total of 40 hours.

Applicants must be between 19 and 34 years old and must not have been employed, started a business, enrolled in education, or participated in vocational training in the past six months. Young people in need of additional support are also eligible, including those preparing for independent living, youth entering or leaving welfare facilities, North Korean defectors, and those affected by humidifier disinfectant damage. Yongsan-gu residents designated as local priority applicants may apply up to age 39.

Participants will receive a range of programs designed to help them rebuild daily routines and improve their ability to adapt to society.

Key offerings include one-on-one personalized counseling covering career and employment guidance; case management providing practical life education on health, financial management and real estate; confidence-building activities such as time management workshops and one-day classes; a career exploration program featuring a temperament and character inventory (TCI) assessment and guest lectures by working professionals; and an employment skills course covering interview techniques and business etiquette.

The program will be held at Yongsan Cheongjium (3rd floor, Public Facility Building, Yongsan Central Harrington Park, 17 Seobinggo-ro). Applications can be submitted online by scanning the QR code on the promotional poster or through the Goyong24 website. For further details, contact the Youth Challenge Support Team at Yongsan Cheongjium.

"Following the medium- and long-term programs already underway, I expect this short-term recruitment to help even more young people receive meaningful support," district mayor Kim Gyeong-dae said. "I hope the Youth Challenge Support Program becomes an opportunity for job-weary youth to regain their energy and chart their own path forward."