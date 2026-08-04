Denmark has expanded military conscription to include women and sharply extended the length of service, as the country moves to bolster its defenses against Russian security threats and US President Donald Trump's repeated calls to annex Greenland. On the first day the new system took effect, Princess Isabella — second in line to the throne — reported for duty, drawing wide attention.

Denmark launched the expanded conscription system Monday (local time), enrolling around 1,600 new conscripts, according to Reuters.

Under the new system, mandatory service has been extended from four months to 11, and women aged 18 and older are now subject to the draft. The Danish government plans to increase the annual intake from the current 5,000 to 7,500 by 2033.

Among those who enlisted Monday was Princess Isabella, 19, the second daughter of King Frederik X and Queen Mary and second in line to the throne.

According to the German news agency dpa, the princess arrived at the Slagelse barracks with a backpack and a bright expression, beginning 11 months of unpaid service with the Guard Hussar Regiment.

Her older brother, Crown Prince Christian, first in line to the throne, has already completed his conscript service and is currently enrolled in an army officer training program. The Danish royal family, like other European royal houses, maintains a tradition of military service for its members.

Denmark has been strengthening its defenses since the war in Ukraine began. Tensions over Arctic security have also risen as Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his intention to incorporate Greenland, a Danish autonomous territory, into the United States.

In response, Denmark plans to deploy conscripts to Greenland for the first time in history later this month. A unit of around 100 soldiers will be stationed there for one month, taking on some of the operational duties previously handled by professional troops.

Reuters assessed that the Greenland deployment carries political significance beyond simple troop rotation, signaling Denmark's resolve to defend its territory.

The new conscripts will undergo five months of basic military training followed by six months of operational deployment. The Danish military has also introduced new service tracks suited to modern warfare, including the establishment of a drone platoon within its Special Operations Command.

Denmark currently operates a lottery-based conscription system for healthy individuals aged 18 and older. However, because the number of volunteers is high, the lottery is held only when voluntary enlistment falls short of the required quota.

Beyond Denmark, the Nordic countries of Sweden, Norway and Finland also maintain mandatory military service, as do the three Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — which share a border with Russia.