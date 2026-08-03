Dongjak-gu, led by District Mayor Ryu Sam-young, is expanding its senior heat shelter program to protect elderly residents — one of the groups most vulnerable to extreme heat.

Anticipating a record-breaking summer, the district designated 173 locations as heat shelters starting May 15, including the district office, social welfare and senior welfare centers, senior community centers and public libraries, giving residents access to cool, comfortable rest spaces.

Starting Monday, the district expanded its extended-hours shelters from 8 welfare centers to 42 public senior community centers, bringing the total to 50 locations.

Standard shelters are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding weekends and public holidays. When a heat advisory is issued, extended shelters stay open until 8 p.m. on weekdays and operate from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and public holidays.

Hours at extended shelters may vary depending on each senior community center's circumstances. All heat shelters will remain in operation through Sept. 30.

To keep the shelters running smoothly and comfortably, the district provides 55,000 won ($38) per month in cooling costs from June through September — a four-month period — and an additional 200,000 won for extended shelters. The district is also conducting maintenance checks on air conditioning units, including filter cleaning and refrigerant recharging.

Residents seeking information on nearby heat shelters or with other inquiries can contact the Dongjak-gu District Office's Senior Policy Division or Urban Safety Division.

Since May, the district has been implementing its "2026 Summer Heat Wave Comprehensive Plan," activating a tiered heat response system based on alert levels.

Heat-reduction facilities include an outdoor air-conditioned dome called "Happy Dome," smart shade structures, and cooling fog systems that lower ambient temperatures using a fine water mist. The district is also distributing heat support kits — including cooling towels, neck coolers and arm sleeves — to vulnerable residents.

At the district office and 16 community centers, residents can borrow parasols free of charge; when a heat advisory is in effect, 15 community centers will also provide chilled water and ice packs.

The district is also running a children's water play area from July 25 through Aug. 9 and has set up a foot-cooling bath along Dorimcheon stream, pursuing lifestyle-oriented measures to help residents beat the heat.

"We have expanded spaces where elderly residents can rest at any time, prepared for heat that persists not just during the day but through the night as well," District Mayor Ryu said. "We will do our utmost to ensure the shelters are as convenient as possible to use for as long as the heat wave continues."